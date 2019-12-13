|
Veronica Mae Alltop
February 14, 1930 - November 28, 2019
Veronica (Bonnie) Alltop passed peacefully at home November 28. 2019.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin to Bob and Mary Voelker. Two brothers Darrel Voelker in Paradise, CA and Jerome Voelker Deceased from Porter Ranch, CA.
Married Bill Alltop on February 23, 1963 in Las Vegas, NV They have two childern, Lori Mamer and Kim Alltop, five Grandchildern and three Great Grandchildern.
Bonnie loved to travel and her favorite hobby was China Painting.
Services will be at St Alice Catholic Church, 1520 E Street, Springfield, OR on December 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Rosary at 10:30 am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019