Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Alltop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Mae Alltop


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Mae Alltop Obituary
Veronica Mae Alltop
February 14, 1930 - November 28, 2019
Veronica (Bonnie) Alltop passed peacefully at home November 28. 2019.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin to Bob and Mary Voelker. Two brothers Darrel Voelker in Paradise, CA and Jerome Voelker Deceased from Porter Ranch, CA.
Married Bill Alltop on February 23, 1963 in Las Vegas, NV They have two childern, Lori Mamer and Kim Alltop, five Grandchildern and three Great Grandchildern.
Bonnie loved to travel and her favorite hobby was China Painting.
Services will be at St Alice Catholic Church, 1520 E Street, Springfield, OR on December 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Rosary at 10:30 am.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -