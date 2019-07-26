|
Veronica Yates
9/28/1945 - 1/29/2019
Veronica Ingrid Antonie Yates, formerly a resident at Ya-Po-Ah Terrace in Eugene, OR, passed away earlier this year following an unexpected illness. A funeral mass honoring her memory will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1062 Charnelton St, Eugene, OR 97401 on Monday, 7/29/19, at 12:15 PM with a reception following. A full obituary may be reviewed at https:// edwardsmemorial.com/ tribute/details/13169/ Veronica-Antonie-Yates/ obituary.html#tribute-start.
