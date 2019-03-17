|
|
Veva Hinz
1935 - 2019
Veva Hinz passed away March 9, 2019 at Riverpark of Eugene of her battle with cancer. She was born February 14, 1935 in Wyola, Wyoming to parents Paul and Ida Hinz.
Veva attended schools in Culbertson and Bainville, Montana, and graduated from Bainville High School in 1952. She attended college at Minot State Teachers College in Minot, North Dakota. After graduating she taught school in Spring Brook, North Dakota, Williston, North Dakota, Mountain Home, Idaho, Whitefish, Montana, and Eugene, Oregon where she retired after 37 years of teaching. Veva enjoyed her life of traveling with friends and spending time on the Oregon Coast. Veva will be missed, especially at family gatherings she so looked forward to.
Predeceased by her sister Joyce and parents, Veva is survived by sisters Leona Lewis of Wolf Point, Montana, Amy Mickelson of Superior, Montana, Carol Arnold Barr of Froid, Montana, Esther Hinz of Superior, Montana, Leah Heppe of Tacoma, Washington, brothers Paul and Carrie Hinz of Fallon Nevada, Carl and Kay Hinz Gardner of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
A family and friends graveside will be held at Culbertson Montana Cemetery at a later date. Services are entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the Guest Book at www.musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019