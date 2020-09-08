1/1
Vic Berkey
1946 - 2020
January 1, 1946 - July 17, 2020
Victor Berkey passed away on July 17, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. He was born on January 1, 1946, in Eugene to Vic and Deloras Berkey. He attended Goshen Elementary, Hamlin Junior High, and Springfield High where he played in the marching band. After graduating from Oregon Tech he was an auditor, personnel manager, and an awesome salesman of wood products, industrial chemicals, and real estate. For twenty-eight years he loved his vacation home at Black Butte Ranch where he hiked, ran, and cross country skied. Running The Butte to Butte, tennis, and volleyball were lifelong interests along with the Active 20-30 Club, and refereeing volleyball. Retiring to Tucson, Arizona brought a great running club, more tennis, and hiking in the desert with his beloved dog, Foxy Lady. Vic is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ginny and three daughters Julie (Peter) Heimark, Hilary Berkey, and Emily (Jeff) Helmick and six grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Beverly Mast and Sheryl Fewkes. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 8 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
