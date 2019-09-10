|
|
Vicki Lynn Halbrook
6/1/1954 - 8/9/2019
Vicki Lynn Halbrook was born into eternal life on August 9, 2019. Vicki was born in California on June 1, 1954. She was welcomed into the Halbrook family by Alan, Betty, and older sister Alana, and was followed by Vinci, Scott, and Janice. Vicki had a life-long love of animals, live country music, flowers/gardens, and travel. After a few tumultuous teen years Vicki welcomed son, Joshua, into the world. He was the light of her life. Vicki was a big-hearted person who never met a stranger and was always willing to share what she had and help others. Vicki was a wonderful cook and hostess who loved organizing gatherings of friends and family. The family is grateful that calories are not counted in heaven because Vicki's pork roast and gravy, as well as many other specialties, were impossible to resist. She was a natural at Customer Service. Some of her favorite jobs included driving limo, Symantec, and Royal Caribbean. She was known for her wide smile, infectious laughter, and sense of humor. When her son Josh married and started his own family, Vicki renewed her own personal faith journey and returned to Church. Over the past 15 years Vicki's faith and trust in God grew substantially. This, along with the loving support of family and friends, allowed her to make the final leg of her journey in peace. Vicki is survived by her son Josh (Tiffany) Halbrook, two grandsons (Owen and Brady); three sisters- Alana (Helen), Vinci (Dino), Janice (Mike); 10 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Scott Halbrook, as well as her parents. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church 1201 Satre St. in Eugene, OR. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peter Moore Hospice House, Green Hill Humane Society or a .
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019