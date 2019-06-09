|
O Lord, I reckon I'm not much by myself; I failed to do a lot of things ought to have done; But, Lord, when trails are steep and the pass is high, help me ride it straight the whole way thru.
Victor Leroy Conrad
1944 - 2019
"A Cowboy's Prayer"
And, in the falling dusk, when I get the final call, I do not care how many flowers they send; Above all, the happiest trail will be, for you to say to me, 'let's ride my friend'.
Leroy was born October 12, 1944 to Victor W. Conrad and Nellie Mae Conrad in Topeka, KS. The oldest surviving sibling of 11 children, he moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1947. Leroy spent his childhood on the family property outside of Eugene and became a regular sight in the area. He could always be found riding hi bike 'silver' and sporting his cowbowy hat. Leroy discovered the Lane County Fair in the 1960's and quickly fell in love with the rodeo life. Every year, Leroy could be found at the fair, particularly the rodeo graounds. leroy loved being part of the parades in the area. As he grew up, he found happiness in his lone ranger costume making everyone around him smile. Leroy's happiness came from the happiness he gave others. He was the cowboy on his silver and had a love for all things western. Leroy took his final ride surrounded by his loved ones and family on May 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brother-in-law Donald Hutton. He is survived by his siblings; Wilda Mae Tremthem and husband Doug of Sunnyville, CA, Wilma Kay Conrad of Springfield, OR, Gretna Hutton of Eugene, OR, Robert and wife Alice Conrad, Dixie Lee Zavala and husband John, all of Springfield, OR, Marlene Harlin and husband Eddie of the Oregon coast, and brother Marvin Conrad of Springfield, OR. Leroy had many nieces and nephews who all loved their favorite uncle and will miss him terribly.
There will be a Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery in Leaburg on June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
