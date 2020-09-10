Victor Patton
01/20/1943 - 09/05/2020
Victor Ray Patton, 77 of Cottage Grove, OR passed-away at home on September 5, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1943 in Houston, TX to parents Victor F. and Essie I. (Davis) Patton. Victor attended Dorena grade school, graduated from Cottage Grove High School and attended Lane Community College for woodworking. Victor worked at Bohemia Lumber Company, Weyerhaeuser and Price Chopper before retiring. He married Donna Hemenway on November 23, 1984. Victor loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with special friends. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Patton, Cottage Grove, OR daughter Shelley Jonas, Eugene, OR; special grandson Jessi Jonas, Springfield, OR; stepdaughters Bonnie Helsel and Connie Ourada both of Cottage Grove, OR; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, son Darren Patton (2009), brothers, Cecil, Billy, Jerry and Forrest and sister Joyce. No services are planned. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
