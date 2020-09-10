1/1
Victor Patton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Patton
01/20/1943 - 09/05/2020
Victor Ray Patton, 77 of Cottage Grove, OR passed-away at home on September 5, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1943 in Houston, TX to parents Victor F. and Essie I. (Davis) Patton. Victor attended Dorena grade school, graduated from Cottage Grove High School and attended Lane Community College for woodworking. Victor worked at Bohemia Lumber Company, Weyerhaeuser and Price Chopper before retiring. He married Donna Hemenway on November 23, 1984. Victor loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with special friends. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Patton, Cottage Grove, OR daughter Shelley Jonas, Eugene, OR; special grandson Jessi Jonas, Springfield, OR; stepdaughters Bonnie Helsel and Connie Ourada both of Cottage Grove, OR; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, son Darren Patton (2009), brothers, Cecil, Billy, Jerry and Forrest and sister Joyce. No services are planned. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved