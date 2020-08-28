Vic Watts
February 26, 1932 - August 22, 2020
Victor William Watts, Jr., age 88, passed away August 22, 2020 at his home in Coburg, Oregon.
He was born in Longview Washington, the son of Victor, Sr. and Ruby Watts. At age 3, the family moved to Eugene Oregon. He graduated from University High School in 1951 and enlisted in the Air Force where he served 4 years during the Korean War. After returning home, he attended the University of Oregon and Southern Oregon College. He married his loving wife Doris in 1959 and had 2 children. He later worked as a truck driver for Oldham Crane Service, where he retired after 30 years. He had a life long love for trucks and truck driving.
He is survived by his children, Kathy Mayer and Morgan Watts; grandchildren, Nicole Watts, Casey Watts and Courtney Peterson; sister, Kathleen Moulton and brother, Robert Watts. He was predeceased by his wife Doris, who passed away on December 11, 1998 and sister, LaVerne Edwards.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 6, 2020 at noon at Eugene Kamping World, 90932 S. Stuart Way in Coburg Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy