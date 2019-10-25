|
|
Victoria Kinney (Gamble)
11/20/1959 - 10/15/2019
Victoria grew up in the Springfield/Elmira area. Then moving to Buffalo, NY and then Bradenton, Fl. Her passion was her dogs and photography. She is survived by her husband Kevin, her children Rachel of North Carolina Michael of Buffalo Joshua and Phillip both of Colorado. Her stepmom, sister's, brother, grandkids many nieces and nephews that all loved her. Preceded in death by parents Gerald Gamble and Mary Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held November 9th 3-5 pm at her favorite place Abby's Pizza 1976 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019