Vince Giglia of Eugene passed away March 29, 2019 of lung cancer at the age of 70.
Vincent Thomas Giglia
April 16, 1948 -
March 29, 2019
He was born on April 16, 1948 to Alfonso and Clara (Abate) Giglia in Buffalo, New York. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl (Greer) Giglia of Eugene, his sister, Francene Lavin of Las Vegas Nevada, and many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.
Vince retired in 2014 after a long and successful career in the culinary arts. He was a 1969 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, Connecticut. After working in restaurants in Buffalo and Las Vegas, he opened Antonio's, an award-winning restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1987 with his cousin, Al Inzinna. After moving to Oregon in 2001, he served as Executive Chef for Peacehealth in Eugene until his retirement. He served on the Chef's Advisory Board for the culinary program at Lane Community College for many years, and served as a part-time instructor there after his retirement. It became his passion to inspire the next generation of chefs, and he touched the lives of many grateful students over the years.
Vince was passionate about food and wine. His culinary talents were legendary among those who knew and loved him. He also loved hiking, camping, fishing, gardening, skiing, playing softball, mushroom foraging, a good game of cards or dominoes, and spending time with friends and family. He was a natural athlete, and remained active and fit throughout his life. He was dearly loved and is greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life was held at Lane Community College on April 27.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Culinary Scholarship Program at the Lane Community College Foundation. For more information, call 541-463-5135.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019