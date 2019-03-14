|
|
Viola Iris Jacobson
1919 - 2019
V. Iris Jacobson was born October 1919 in a family home on High St, near Broadway in Eugene, OR. She was the eldest daughter of Jack and Gilma (Kaldor) McNutt, a family with deep roots in this area, from the 1890's. Iris was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years and by all her siblings: Gladys Olson, Rosemary Philpott, John McNutt, and Stanley McNutt. She passed away in her sleep surrounded by her family.
Iris was a lifelong resident of Eugene. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1937 and from the University of Oregon's School of Allied Arts and Architecture in Interior Design in 1942. She met her husband, Lyle J. Jacobson, while attending the University of Oregon. They were married on July 7, 1943. They had six children: Carol (Ron) Thompson of Olympia, WA, Tom (Kathleen) Jacobson of Bend, Janis Jacobson of Eugene, Dick (Lynn) Jacobson of Springfield, John (Ann) Jacobson of Raleigh, NC, and Judy Collins of Eugene. Iris also leaves 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
With their young family, Iris and Lyle lived in various towns throughout the state and California; Springfield, Oakridge, Gardiner, Willow Creek, Antelope, Walterville, Wallowa, and eventually settled in Coburg in 1959.
Iris practiced her lifelong faith at Central Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the community and had long term standing in her memberships at Daisy Ducks, Danish Brotherhood, the Coburg Willing Workers, and the Oregon Mobile Home Park Owners Association.
She was well-loved and an inspiration to the people who knew her. Iris traveled extensively with Lyle throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and later with her grown children to Africa and the British Isles. She loved cooking and her recipes were highly regarded. She was a good friend and a wonderful mother. She had a generous, kind spirit of hospitality and service.
Iris' Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 23, at 11 AM. It is being held at Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter Street in Eugene, 97403. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lyle Jacobson Concert Fund at Central Lutheran or Camp Lutherwood, 22970 Hwy 36, in Cheshire, OR 97419.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 14, 2019