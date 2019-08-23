|
Viola "Vi" Plath
12/31/1926 - 07/26/2019
Viola "Vi" Plath passed away peacefully on July 26th at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene. She was surrounded by family including her husband of 74 years Marvin "Ace" Plath. Their wedding anniversary was July 25th, the day before she passed away.
Vi was born on December 31 1926 in Nebo, North Dakota. She moved to Eugene with her family in 1935 and graduated from Eugene High School in 1944.
Vi and Ace were married on July 25, 1945 at Bethesda Lutheran Church while Ace was on leave from the Navy. They spent the first 63 years of their marriage in Eugene before moving to their home on the McKenzie River in 2008.
Charter members of Shadow Hills Country Club Vi and Ace were avid golfers. They enjoyed many vacations with family and friends on the links and continued playing into their 90's.
Vi was outgoing with a wonderful sense of humor. She had many friends at both Bethesda and Shadow Hills and enjoyed entertaining them with her fabulous home cooked meals. Family get togethers at her home in Vida were especially important to Vi who always said "come as often as you like and stay as long as you can!"
Vi is survived by her husband Ace, daughters Diane Wilson (Byron), Wendy Harris and son Ron Plath (Carolyn). She also had 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
