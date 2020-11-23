Violet Frances Ashton Olson
September 19, 1916 - October 30, 2020
Violet Ashton Olson passed away on October 30, 2020 in Newport, Oregon from age related causes. She was 104 years old. She was born on September 19, 1916 in Great Falls, Montana. She was a long time resident of Eugene and Newport, Oregon. A virtual Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Violet loved the Lord and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her hobbies included geneology, reading and astrology. She had a zest for life, she was feisty, kind and loving. She loved her family and treasured time spent with them.
Violet is survived by her two children, Ilene Young and Orville (O.B.) Wray Jr., 7 grandchildren and 3 generations of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Orville Wray Sr., and her second husband, Robert Olson. Her parents Albert Ernest Ashton and Geraldine Martin. Her siblings Vera, Fred and Norman and one grandchild, Carman Wray. As well as a great number of her beloved kitties.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Oceanview Senior Living in Newport, Oregon for their dedicated care to Violet throughout her later years.
Funeral arrangements by Bateman Funeral home. Interment at Rest-Haven Memorial Park Mausoleum in Eugene, Oregon.
