Violet Holbrook
June 22, 1921 - April 18, 2020
Violet Elizabeth Holbrook (née Harter) was born to Col. Gilbert Sparks Harter and Violet Elizabeth Wattson in the British Settlement in Tientsin, China. She came to the California Bay Area with her older sister Marjorie four years later. Brother Stanley completed the family. She graduated from Oakland Sr. High School, where she met the love of her life, Neil Holbrook. Violet was nicknamed "Bubbles" as a baby, which transitioned to "Bubs" in high school. She would forever be known by friends and Bridge Club as "Bubs."
Vi worked as a secretary for the Schilling Spice Co in San Francisco, and later for the War Rations Office. She and Neil married in August, 1942, just before Neil shipped out to England where he piloted B-17's during WWII. Neil flew his last mission on Sept. 11, 1944, when he was shot down over Merseburg, Germany. Skillfully, he crash-landed near the village of Nully, Haute Marne, France. All but one crew member survived, and with the help of the French Underground, they returned to the States. There Neil was reunited with Vi and met their first child, Joan Elizabeth, born the month before his final mission. Neil left the Army-Air Corps shortly afterwards. He and Vi welcomed a total of five, lively children. While Neil worked in food sales, the family moved to Riverside, CA, Phoenix, AZ, San Diego, CA, and settled in 1966 in Lake Oswego, Oregon. They grew to love the Pacific Northwest, where the family remains.
Vi worked in insurance and later, at the brand new J.C.Penney's store in Washington Square, selling lingerie. Neil was the first member of the Bridge Club to die, in early 1982. Vi missed him greatly. She enjoyed being with her family above all else. Vi was a painter, gardener, reader of British Mysteries, solver of crossword puzzles, doting and forgiving mother, adoring grandmother. She was generous and compassionate. Vi was the glue of the family and the Supporter in Chief. She loved to share the place she was born and brag about her family.
A highlight to Vi's life was meeting the special Henri and Bernadette Brodier family and some of the villagers of Nully, France, 70 years to the day after Neil crash-landed in a field there. This deepened her connection to Neil and her past.
Violet was predeceased by husband Neil Holbrook and granddaughter Mallory Yanit. She is survived by her adult children Joan Payne (Mike) of Goldendale, WA, Cathy Holbrook, Newberg, OR, Paul Holbrook, Eugene, OR, Kay Yanit, Eugene, OR, and Scott Holbrook (Debbie), Seattle, WA. Surviving Grandchildren are Tom Carr (Dawn), Matt Carr (Rosa), Lt. Chris Schweigert (Julie), Kelly Kent (Santiago), Dr. Keenan Yanit-Mitchum (Eric), Lindley Yanit, Amy Holbrook, and Neil Holbrook. Vi is survived by 3 step-grandchildren, over 20 great and great-great grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank loving care-givers Karla Currie and Erica Shetzline.
Our mother's life was indeed well-lived and well-loved. Vi/Mom benefitted from the awesome, loving care of daughter Kay Yanit and granddaughter Lindley Yanit, with whom she lived her final years. Vi ("Bubs") passed away, April 18, the final member of her Bridge Club. She was living in the Friendly St. Neighborhood of Eugene, two months shy of her 99 birthday. She will be missed immeasurably.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020