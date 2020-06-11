Violet Mae Breeding
9/9/1934 - 5/25/2020
Violet was one of eleven children, born September 9, 1934 to John Henry & Jessie Mae (Crow) Martin in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was married 68 years to the love of her life, John Breeding. Together they began their family and were blessed with two daughters, Frances and Patricia. She had the privilege to help raise her two granddaughters, Jennifer and Kimberley. She has been blessed by her three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Logan, and Johnathon, who she later adopted.
Violet will be honored as her family and friends join together to celebrate her life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 pm, Lane Memorial Funeral Home, Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.