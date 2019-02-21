|
|
October 24, 1928 -
February 7, 2019
Virgie Loucil Hill peacefully slipped away from us on February 7, 2019. She was the only child of Wheeler M. Wood and Grace Carlisle Wood. She was born in Greenland, Arkansas on October 24, 1928. She loved her Arkansas family, but only lived there for 9 years as her dad needed work during the depression so they headed for Oregon. She went to Santa Clara School and Springfield High School.
She married Loyal William (Bud) James in 1946. They had three daughters. She was room mother many times, girl scout leader, and SHS Booster Club president. She was known for her german chocolate cake and cake decorating skills. She was a fabulous cook and a hard worker. Bud and Virgie divorced in 1966. Virgie then worked at The Bon Marche for 20 years while finishing raising her daughters.
In 1969 Virgie married Robert W. Hill and enjoyed life with him until his death in 2009. They had a small home in Yuma, AZ where they wintered for many years. She was such a fan of the desert. The good weather, rock hunting and Foothill mountains. She also loved the Oregon coast, beach combing, and meals at Moe's.
Virgie was an avid sports fan! She watched every game she could on television. She knew all the scores, players, game times, etc. She loved watching the Olympics every two years. She was lucky enough to go to the Indy 500 and the Kentucky Derby with her grandsons. She never missed a Duck or Beaver game on TV. Mostly though, she adored her family! You could always count on her to support you whether in illness, celebrations, kids sports, concerts, etc. She was always there...always. We miss her so very much.
She was living at Garden Way Retirement Living when she died. She had many good friends there and enjoyed their companionship.
She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Janice Hayes (Larry), Janet Kappenman (Ken), Elaine Phillips (Larry). Eight grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Landry Hayes Cummings (Reid) and daughter Colbie; Jeff Phillips (Lori) and children Anna and William. Tod Hayes, (Jenny) and children Kennedy, Hunter and Ashley. Bryan Phillips, (Midge) and sons Camron and Connor. Lindy Hayes Prickel, (Jeremy) and sons Dawson and Drew. Colby Phillips, (Sarah) and sons Owen and Colin. Joy Kappenman Long, (Andy). Kyle Kappenman, (Danielle) and their children Kelsi and Luke.
Virgie and Bob were members of First Baptist Church in Springfield for many years. Her Celebration of Life will be held there at 1175 G Street, Springfield, OR at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to www.nationalmssociety.org/donate
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019