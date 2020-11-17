Virgil Hathaway
July 8th, 1946 - October 28th, 2020
Virgil Hathaway passed peacefully at his home in Eugene on October 28, 2020 with his family by his side. Virgil was born in Salina, KS on July 8, 1946 to Leslie and Frances Hathaway. The family moved to Oregon in 1946. Virgil attended local area schools, graduating from Junction City High School in 1964.
After graduation Virgil joined the US Army and was a combat engineer ,serving in Vietnam until 1967. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1971.
Virgil and Virginia L. Washburne were married on March 15, 1969 and celebrated 51 years together. They were blessed with two children, Sheila and Douglas.
Virgil worked in plywood manufacturing before forming his own trucking company in 1972. Virgil was later joined in the business by his father-in-law, Don Washburne. Together they operated W&H Trucking for many years. Virgil retired in 2006.
Virgil and Virginia enjoyed traveling and exploring other states. He especially liked to beachcomb on the Oregon coast.
Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia, daughter Sheila Cedarleaf (Jeff) of Veneta and son Douglas Hathaway of Eugene. Granddaughters, Bailey and Savannah Cedarleaf of Veneta and Mckenzie Hathaway of Eugene.
Services will be held later.
