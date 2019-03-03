|
|
Virgil Mairl Langley passed away on Feb. 16, 2019 due to complications from a fall and influenza. He was born in Dalark, Arkansas in 1933 to Virgil and Eva Langley.
In 1951, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War. While in the service, he developed a love for Judo and earned several trophies. After the military, Virgil moved to Oregon.
His career began at Abar TV Cable (later becoming Teleprompter). After retiring from Teleprompter, he went to work for Springfield Utility Board as an engineer technician. When he retired from SUB in 1994, he bought a 5th wheel trailer, and traveled around the US for years before settling back in Eugene. In his free time, he loved to garden, camp, hunt (rifle and bow) and fish.
He is survived by his two children, Rocky and Kathy, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his brother, Billy Langley, and his beloved friend, Pauline Thrall.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at 2 pm, at the Willamalane Adult Activity Center at 215 W. C Street in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 3, 2019