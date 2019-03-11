|
Virgil Gilbert McSpadden
September 13, 1926 -
February 26, 2019
Virgil G. McSpadden, 92, of Junction City, Oregon, died February 26, 2019, of ALS.
Virgil was born on September 13, 1926, to parents James and Sarah McSpadden in Imogene, Iowa. He graduated from Junction City High School and then joined the Army, serving from 1944 until 1947. He returned to the Willamette Valley and worked for Morse Brothers driving a ready-mix truck for over 20 years, retiring in 1991.
Virgil was a great family man and loving father. He is survived by three children: Stephen McSpadden, Laurie Derrickson, and Kristi McSpadden; three grandchildren: Melissa McSpadden, Scott Landers, and Amy Landers; and five great-grandchildren: Mekenna, Chloe, Riley, Kahne and Kasen. He was preceded in death by two children Scott McSpadden and Mary Lynn McSpadden.
Virgil was a friend to all and will be remembered for his big heart and warm smile. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Junction City Moose Lodge on April 6, 2019, at 11 am. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 11, 2019