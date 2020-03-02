|
Virginia Iverson
October 31, 1934 - February 25, 2020
Virginia Iverson passed away on February 25, 2020 in Eugene, OR at the age of 85 from Lymphoma. She was preceded by her husband of 56 years, Donal Iverson. She is survived by her daughters Amy Iverson, also of Eugene, and Beth Leech of Olympia, WA.
Virginia was born in Canyon, TX on October 31, 1934, to Katherine and Raymond Rigsby. She graduated from high school in 1952 and married Donal, also from Canyon, on January 24, 1953.
She always wanted to be a teacher and got her Bachelor's of Education At West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University). After graduating, Virginia and Donal moved to Eugene, OR where she taught in Marcola, Coburg and the Bethel District in Eugene. She retired after teaching at Malabon Elementary School for 22 years.
She maintained strong ties with Malabon after retirement, and supported them in many ways for the remainder of her life. She was an avid quilter and was the President of the Emerald Valley Quilters for two years. She and Donal were life-long square dancers with several local clubs.
Virginia was a life-long Presbyterian and attended Peace Presbyterian Church in her later years. She was a Deacon and supported the church very passionately.
Virginia's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Malabon Elementary School from 1-3pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to at .
