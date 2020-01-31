|
Virginia K. Haley
11/02/1937 - 1/22/2020
It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Virginia K. Haley.
Her passing leaves a toll on many hearts. She was a beacon of light and inspiration throughout her entire life.
She lived a full life; marrying the love of her life, Bud, being a homemaker, raising four children, leading a full career, and eventually taking a breath to enjoy the small things in life. If there was a mountain in her way, Ginny was going to climb it.
Most mornings, you would find her tending to her flowers, or to her cats that she loved. Ginny was a young soul with a green thumb. Everybody who met her, including animals, felt the warmth that radiated from her and couldn't help but enjoy her company.
She may be gone, but she will always be remembered and cherished as the loving soul she truly was.
Obituary written by her grandson Nick Hewitt
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020