Ginny Young was born to Hilma and Roy Lindberg in Portland, OR. Proud of her Scandinavian heritage, she loved to garden, sew, crochet, cook and bake; she also served as Office Manager for Lane Community College's Energy Management Program from 1992 to her passing at age 82.
Virginia "Ginny" Kathleen Lindberg Wiant Young
April 9, 1936 -
March 21, 2019
Ginny married Garry Wiant in 1955. They divorced in 1979; together they reared a daughter, Kathi, and five sons, Steve, Randal, James, Jerry and Mike. After her marriage to Stewart Young in 1980, Ginny enjoyed traveling esp to see family and friends. There was nothing that brought her more joy than to gather the generations together to share meals, stories, laughter, and make new memories.
Ginny is preceded in death by her husband Stew and two grandsons, Weston and Brandon Wiant; and is survived by her sister, Nancy Fausone; her daughter and five sons; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She loved and touched each of us deeply. We will miss her, and will hold her memory in our hearts. A memorial gathering is being planned for later in the year. For more info and to reach out to her family, please go to https://www.facebook.com/Remembering-Ginny-Wiant-Young-2331527073790948/
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 2, 2019