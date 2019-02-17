Home

Virginia "Gin" Lauritsen


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia "Gin" Lauritsen Obituary
August 14, 1940 - February 14, 2019

Virginia "Gin" Ballew Lauritsen passed away February 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born August 14, 1940 in Forester, Arkansas. She attended Oregon State University, Arizona State University and Lewis and Clark University where she earned advanced degrees in math, science and a Doctor of Jurisprudence. She was a member of the LTD Board of Directors and a SUB Board member for over two decades. She received achievement awards from LCOG and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

What set her apart was her love of Oregon, especially its backroads, geological history and all of its wild birds.

She is survived by her sister Anne Ballew, nephews Richard, Steven and Ronald Gile.

Services will be held at the Springfield Memorial Funeral Home on February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am.

Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019
