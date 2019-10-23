Home

Virginia Prouty


1923 - 2019
Virginia Prouty Obituary
Virginia Prouty
03/18/1923 - 10/12/2019
"I'd like the memory of me
To be a happy one
I'd like to leave an afterglow
Of smiles when life is done
I'd like the tears of those who grieve
To dry before the sun
Of happy memories that I leave
When this life is done"
This poem was Virginia's request for her obituary instead of sharing the details of her full and interesting life. Virginia walked a long and enjoyable path through life, touching the hearts and minds of her family and many friends. She was an inspiration to all.
In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested a donation to :
OSC P.E.O. Sisterhood Charitable Trust, Marguerite Scholarship
c/o Carol Hungeford, 699 McNary Estates Dr. N.Keizer Or. 97303-7433
Courageous Kids: 677 E. 12th Ave. Ste. N-180, Eugene Or. 97401
A Life-Well-Lived Celebration will be held in November at the Obsidian Lodge
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
