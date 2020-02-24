|
Vivian Beatrice Clemons
Vivian Beatrice Clemons passed on February 15th, 2020. She will be missed for her many talents, great sense of humor, sharp-wit, and warm personality. Vivi was preceded in passing by Father Asa, Mother Beatrice, and Brother Wayne. Brother Marvin, the sole survivor of the Clemons Family in Palmyra, WI, continues to live at the family residence in Eugene.
Vivian's career in entertainment began at an early age. While in elementary school, she was always one of the first students to volunteer for a role in a play, music program or to clean-up after a performance.
Roxa Pritchet, the outstanding music director and mentor for students participating in the school's music programs, had a profound influence on Vivian's progress toward becoming a true professional, as did Shirley Taylor, a close friend and voice instructor from La Grange, WI. Patrica Woods, Vivian's dear friend and roommate, also a gifted Jazz singer and actress, noted for her role in the Off-Broadway production of "Little Mary Sunshine" continued her encouragement and support of Viv. Following her graduation from PHS, Vivian enrolled at Baldwin-Wallace College of Music in Berea, OH where she majored in Music Performance and Theater, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education and Performance. While attending BW, Vivian maintained a heavy schedule of performing at schools and public events playing her coronet, acting and singing.
After receiving her Bachelors' Degree from BW, Vivi was accepted into the Master's Degree Program at The Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY where she continued her studies in performance and added a minor in Music Theory. Following her Masters, and a strong minor in Music Theory, Viv felt she was ready for the "Big Time".
The following is a short list of Viv's professional employment: Radio City Music Hall, New York City - Singer and Dancer, Two Seasons; Actress and Singer, Seven performances; 'The Garry Moore Show (Televised, Two seasons; acting, dance and singing.
To supplement her professional income, Viv worked at many of the Trade shows held in New York City. She organized and produced humorous skits and plays, conducted interviews with Trade show guests and sold products for which she received a commission. She seemed to really enjoy the sales-work. I guess she figured that sales was just like being an actress.
Just a little note of "Thanks" to all who sent cards, made phone calls and made personal contacts expressing good wishes and support for our family. Your words of love and support are truly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Marvin L. Clemons
