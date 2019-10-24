|
Vivian Esther Kelly
12/28/1931 - 10/19/2019
Vivian Kelly passed away on October 19th, 2019, after complications following surgery. She was surrounded by loved ones, most especially her loving husband, Bill. She is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, and singing and dancing as she had not been able to for a long time. Her battle with multiple sclerosis was difficult; one that she took on with bravery and grace.
Vivian Esther Kelly was born in Portland, Oregon on December 28th, 1931 to Frederick and Nora Herwick. She was the youngest of three, with an older brother, Wesley, and older sister, Aileen. She met Bill Kelly during high school and church, in St. Johns, Portland, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She wrote letters to him while he was a marine serving in the Korean Conflict. They fell in love and married March 20, 1955. They had two daughters, Lisa Ann and Cathy Marie.
Vivian worked as a legal secretary for much of her adult life; also, in corporate offices and in a high school counseling office. They raised their daughters in The Dalles, Oregon, moving back to Portland in 1978 to be closer to family and close friends. They moved to Eugene in 1997 to be closer to their grandchildren, with whom they were very close. Bill and Vivian loved to travel and had many adventures, often traveling to Denver area to visit Lisa and her family.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, daughters Lisa (Russ) and Cathy (Steve), grandchildren Rachael, Beth (Tim), Joel, and great-grandchildren Abraham and Christopher. We miss her greatly, although we know she is in good hands, and is happy and at peace.
Services will be held Sunday, October 27, at Garden Way Church, 3 PM.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019