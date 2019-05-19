|
Vivienne Lois (Hannah) Bullock passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019.
Vivienne Lois (Hannah) Bullock
September 22, 1929 -
April 24, 2019
She was born in Portland, Oregon on September 22nd, 1929, the first of two daughters of Albert Newell (Doc) Hannah and Mildred Murdena (Billie) Douglass. Her parents and her sister Karalee are deceased.
Vivienne graduated from Gresham Union High School in 1946, and attended college at Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth, Oregon, where she won a sweetheart trophy at a campus dance, and was one of four redheaded cheerleaders with her good friend Lois Jones. In 1948-1949 she was one of a few outstanding nominees at her college for "Who's Who" in American Universities and Colleges. During that time she and her husband Chuck formed a close group of friends (the Moles, and their wives, the Molasses) whose friendship has endured to this day.
Vivienne taught at Washington Elementary and Willakenzie Elementary in Eugene for more than 26 years, while also earning several advanced teaching certifications.
She and Chuck raised four kids while enjoying the outdoors, hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, and sailing.
She also enjoyed traveling within the U.S. and to other countries with her husband, her adult children and their families, or with sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ann & Max Bullock.
She was very interested in genealogy research. As a result, she and Chuck got to meet cousins in far-flung places like Australia and Cornwall, UK.
Vivienne and Chuck are charter members of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Eugene, Oregon, where they helped with the Interfaith Shelter program, Habitat for Humanity, and food deliveries.
Vivienne is survived by her loving husband of seventy years, Chuck Bullock; her four kids: David and his husband Dan; Suzanne Williams and her husband Mark of Renton, Washington; Becky Stendal and her husband Mark of Sammamish; Washington and Nancy Hayes and her husband Jeff of Fall City, Washington.
She is also survived by five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren: Ward Williams and his wife Cheryl of Seattle, Washington; Victoria Campbell of Snoqualmie, Washington, Emily Williams, her husband Vegard and their daughter Heidi of Oslo, Norway; Brianna Portscheller, her husband Dane and their children Zealand and Luna of North Bend, Washington; and Samantha Stendal of Los Angeles, California; as well as numerous other good friends, and family members.
We are celebrating Vivienne's life at 2pm on Saturday July 13th, in Eugene, Oregon at Wesley United Methodist Church on 1385 Oakway Road.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019