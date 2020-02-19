|
W. Jean Blair
1/26/1925 - 2/13/2020
Jean Blair died of age related causes on February 13, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 95. She was born in her childhood home in Ontario, Oregon: 2nd of three siblings to Wilmer Lyle Boyer and Mae Alta (Gilliam) Boyer. Her mother told her it was so cold the day she was born the steam engines froze-up on the local train tracks. The Boyer General Store, first in town, was adjacent to the station.
She always said she had nothing but delight thinking back to her childhood, to be raised in the most loving and caring family. However, her older sister, Marie, talked young Jeannie into bracing herself into an old spare tire so she could push her down the hill. But she didn't care because she adored her big sister. After college, they became lifelong best friends.
She was proud to be a 5th generation Oregonian, with pioneer stock, and two families traveling by wagon over the Oregon trail; the Cornelius Gilliam family in '44 and her great grandmother's family, Fanny Marty Boyer in 1881.
A close-knit small town, most friends she started school with were in her graduating class in 1943 and they were life long friends. The War brought the "boys" in her class to join the effort. Her younger brother Dale was injured in Okinawa but made it home. She married her high school sweetheart, Benny Blair, in '44 after a train trip to his Air Force base in Greenville S. C.
After the War, they moved to Vanport where he went to college. 1948 brought the great flood which destroyed the community. Fortunately, their group of friends were picnicking elsewhere on Memorial Day weekend when the dikes broke. Later, they moved back to Ontario and had two sons. Two daughters were born after they moved to Portland. Ben was transferred by US Bank to Eugene in 1963. Jean was a wonderful homemaker and contributed income with various managerial positions including banking and real estate.
Ben and Jean later divorced in the early 80's. But she continued to be the beloved family matriarch. She was a faithful member of the church of Latter Day Saints where she maintained many close friends. A role model for a positive outlook on life and loving kindness, she was revered by her grandchildren and children. A most unique sense of humor and quick wit made her an icon in her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dale Boyer and Marie Alta Craddock. She is survived by her four children; Steve of Eugene, Mike (Julie) of Corvallis, Nancy Madison (Mardy) of Bend, and Kris Campbell (Brian) of Eugene; grandchildren AJ, Stephanie, Valerie, Elliot, Zack, McKayla, Meagan, Hannah, and Dylan; and six great grandchildren. There will be a service with her church and a yet to be scheduled celebration of life at a later date.
