Dr. Wallace K. Kurihara


1944 - 2020
Dr. Wallace K. Kurihara
Dec. 4, 1944 - March 20, 2020
Dr. Wallace Katsumi Kurihara was born December 4th, 1944 at the Minidoka War Relocation Center near Hunt, Idaho to Merry and Hideto Kurihara. He grew up the youngest of six children in the Japanese American community in downtown Portland, Oregon. After Graduating with high honors from Washington High School in 1963, Wally went on to graduate from the University of Oregon in 1967 and Oregon Health Science University medical school in 1971. Wally joined the US Army through the Health Professions Scholarship Program while in medical school, and completed his medical residency in general surgery at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii. He was honorably discharged as a Major from the Army Medical Corps in 1979. Wally completed Dr. Toshio Inahara's Vascular Surgery Fellowship in Portland, Oregon in 1989. Thus began a career as a general and vascular surgeon during which he practiced in Oregon, Maryland, North Dakota and California. Wally retired to Eugene, Oregon in 2013 to do the things he loved most as an alumnus and booster of University of Oregon sports. He was also a booster and fan of University of North Dakota hockey and, professional poker. Wally passed away suddenly of natural causes in March, 2020. He is survived by his siblings Lily, Howard and James Kurihara and his son, Michael Kurihara.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 6 to May 10, 2020
