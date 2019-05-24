|
Walter Bud Edwards Walter (Bud) Edwards passed away on March 28, 2019, in Junction City, Oregon, the hometown in which he spent most of his nearly 98 years.
June 29, 1921 -
March 28, 2019
Bud was born on June 29th, 1921, on the River Road family farm. He and his younger sister, Mildred, were raised there by their parents, Harold and Marybelle Edwards.
Bud spent one year at Junction City High School, three at Eugene High, one year at the University of Oregon, and two years of study at Northwestern School of Commerce in Portland, graduating in 1942.
Very shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and spent nearly all of his army career assigned to office personnel in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Ninth Service Command Headquarters, Fort Lewis, and at the South Pacific Command Headquarters near Honolulu, Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in 1945 as a Technical Sergeant.
In 1950, while farming with his parents, Bud started a florist shop on the property, with attached greenhouse and small retail outlet. Later, expanded to a shop in Junction City where, for the following thirty years, Edwards Flowers was a happy and busy headquarters of floral design, landscaping, and gifts. Bud and his wife, Joan, operated their business together until Joan's passing in 1976, shortly before their twenty-fifth anniversary. Bud sold Edwards flowers in 1981, thereafter designing floral arrangements for all occasions at Eugene's Flower Home, and later at a local florist shop in Junction City.
Bud Edwards was the father of three children: from an early marriage, daughter Stephanie, whose career has been in radio and T.V. in Los Angeles, and two sons born to Joan and Bud: Kelly, an architect, whose business, Scott /Edwards Architecture is based in Portland, and Kevin, a heavy equipment operator recently of Harrisburg.
Bud's life has been deeply involved in music. He served as director of church and community choirs in Junction City for twenty-five years, was frequently pleased to solo at weddings and funerals, and take the tenor part in a male quartette. Lately, during one of many moments of reflection, he said, "my whole life has been filled with a love of music and the beauty of flowers. To make a living at those two things has been a blessing."
He spoke often of three "lifetime thrills": his travel with a church group to Western Samoa and New Hebrides, where they helped to construct new churches in several communities; the fulfillment of his lifelong dream to see the Holy Land (1980), along with a side trip to Nairobi, Kenya; and a tour with fellow-florists (FTD members) to Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok.
For a number of years, Bud resided at Junction City's Scandia Village mobile home community, where he served as co-manager ("in charge of changing light-bulbs" as he described it). He lived near his son Kelly's family in Portland for 8 years, and most recently has resided among old friends, (some from schooldays) in a Junction City retirement home.
Bud Edwards was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joan; his son, Kelly; and his sister Mildred Burton and niece Marilyn Burton.
He is survived by daughter Stephanie MacLeod and husband, Murray; son Kevin and wife, Julie, recently of Harrisburg; daughter-in-law Pam and grandson Ben, from Portland; and niece Gloria Bates and husband Doug of Oakridge.
His family is sincerely grateful for the many expressions of love and remembrance received from family and friends.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 24, 2019