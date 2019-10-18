|
Walter Edwin Sullivan
03/18/1931 - 10/13/2019
Walter "Ed" Sullivan of Eugene passed away Sunday, October 13 at the age of 88, peacefully in his home surrounded by family.
Born in Flint, Michigan March 18, 1931. Ed served in the United States Air Force form 1948 until retirement as Master Sergeant in 1968. Ed moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1980, where he worked for Bi-Mart maintenance until his final retirement in 1994.
Ed is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Sullivan; two sons Michael and Patrick Sullivan (and families), and daughter Linda Sullivan. Grandchildren Cathleen (Sullivan) Cox (and family), Jared and Jonathan Sullivan (and families). Several great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on October 24 at 11am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019