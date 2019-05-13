|
|
Walter F. Holland of Eugene died April 25th of heart disease. He was 85. A memorial service will be held May 13th, 4PM at Westside Baptist Church.
Walter Franklin Holland
March 21, 1934 -
April 25, 2019
He was born March 21st,1934 in Salem, Oregon to Walter and Bessie May Holland. He married Gladys Burlington in 1951. She passed away in 1982 of cancer. He married Edna Pitt in 1982.
He was a body and fender man, enjoyed restoring cars, drives in the country, BBQs and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife Edna, 4 sons, Bud Jr., David, Virgil and Luke, all of Eugene, 2 daughters, Rose Peters and Carol Beller, also of Eugene, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 13, 2019