Walter Goeckel
1928 - 2020
Walter Goeckel
9/1/1928 - 6/27/2020
Walter Goeckel passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 27 at age 91. He was born in 1928 in Wittlingen, Germany to Gottlieb and Emma Plattner-Goeckel. In 1950 he married Alma Lutz who was born and raised in Romania. In 1953, Walter, Alma and their young son immigrated to the US to join Alma's family already settled in The Dalles, OR. After a short stay in The Dalles, Walter moved the family to the east coast to pursue a career in his profession of industrial engraving. In 1972, Walter moved the family back to The Dalles to partner with 2 of his brothers-in-law in business while still working as an engraver. In 2000, Walter and Alma relocated to Eugene to be closer to their son and his family. Walter was a member of the Gideons and a member of the Missionary Alliance Church of Eugene. He loved gardening and taking care of his property. He led a very gentle and faith filled life and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Alma, and his brother Hans and sister Vreni. Walter leaves behind 2 sons, Hanspeter, wife Judy, of Edgartown, Mass. and Werner, wife Betty, of Eugene. He also leaves 4 grandchildren as well as 7 great grandchildren. Walter and Alma's story of immigrating to the US with very little in their pockets to create a better life for themselves and their family and leading successful lives is truly what this country stands for. Walter will be missed by all that knew him. A private graveside service will be arranged shortly. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Eugene, OR. Any donations in Walter's memory may be made to Peace Health Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
