Walter Hansen
12/31/1931 - 4/25/2020
Walter Hansen Jr., 88, of Junction City passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2020 surrounded by family. Walter was born in 1931 to a family of 14 and grew up in Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruby Hansen, his son David Hansen, his parents and 14 of his siblings. At the age of 17, he joined H & S Company 1st Battalion 6th Marines.
At 18 years of age, Walter shipped out of San Diego to Korea serving there for 14 months. During that time, Walter was at the Assault & Seizure of Inchon, Capture & Securing Seoul, the Wonsan Hungnam Chosin Reservoir Campaign and Operations in South and Central Korea. Walter was Honorably Discharged in 1952 after receiving a Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
After Leaving Korea, Walter became a Supervisor of a TNT plant where he meet his wife Ruby Maxine and married in 1953. Walter & Ruby raised 5 children Larry, Christi, Susan, Mike and David.
In 1977, Walter & Ruby started Commercial Drapery and Blinds in Junction City, Oregon. Walter and Ruby were very successful having stores in Portland, Seattle, Boise along with their Drapery Manufacturing plant in Junction City.
Walter is survived by his 4 children, Larry Hansen of Bend, Christi Hansen of Junction City, Susan Bell of Wilsonville and Mike Hansen of Junction City along with 10 grand children and 7 great grand children.
A memorial gathering will take place at Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home, 480 W. 7th Avenue, Junction City, on Thursday, May 7, allowing groups of 10 or fewer to pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m..
