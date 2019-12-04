|
Walter Henry Pierce
01/01/1940 - 11/05/2019
Walter H Pierce of Springfield passed peacefully at home in his sleep on November 5th after courageously and bravely fighting complications from multiple surgeries.
Walter was born January 19, 1940 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Charlie O Pierce and Ora M Pierce-Freeman. He was the seventh of ten children and the only adult son as two brothers passed away in childhood.
Walter proudly served in the US Navy Reserve from 1957 to 1958, then enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1958 to 1962 as an electrician on the USS Ute and the USS Hassayampa.
He married Ramona Pierce (née Nelson) in 1966 and had two daughters, Pam and Michelle. He worked as a mechanic and shop foreman for 19 years at the City of Springfield and for 22 years at Willamalane Parks and Recreation, where he proudly designed and fabricated the very first train to be in the annual Springfield Christmas Parades. He was their only mechanic until his retirement in 2005.
Over the past several years, Walt enjoyed attending the weekly coffee group consisting primarily of retired city and county employees, and the monthly Willamette Valley Arms Collectors Association meetings.
He is survived by his ex-wife Ramona of Springfield, his two daughters Pam Stanley and Michelle Rohrich, sons-in-law Mike Stanley and Dan Rohrich, the pride and joy of his life, granddaughter Paxtynn whom was his Angel, his three remaining sisters, Georgia from New York, Charleen from Wyoming and Thelma from Oregon, his only remaining brother-in-law, Dave from Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Willamalane Adult Activity Center,
215 W. C. St Springfield, OR 97477 on December 14th from 1:30-4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made to Honor Flight.
https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/donate-online/
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019