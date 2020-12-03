1/1
Walter "Gene" Snook
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Gene" Snook
1929 - 2020
Walter "Gene" Snook passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 91. He was small in stature and big in heart.
Gene was born on March 10, 1929, in Cedardale, Oklahoma to Blanche and Howard Snook. His family moved to Sweet Home, Oregon when Gene was a young child. He held several agricultural jobs as a teenager and young adult, and eventually began his 40-year career with Murphy Logging Company. He loved working in the woods and driving the crummy, and he took great pride in his job as a hook tender.
Gene married Cathryn Cochell on July 3, 1948. The two eventually settled in Cottage Grove, Oregon, where they raised their two girls, Shelley and Lisa. A third daughter, Willa, passed away as an infant. Gene worked long hours as a logger, but he also had a passion for tending his garden and woodworking. He made special keepsakes for many of his grandchildren and was always available for gardening advice.
Following Cathryn's passing in 2003, Gene adopted several new hobbies and was rarely without his little dog, Mocha. He enjoyed making jam, splitting wood, taking long road trips, watching Jeopardy, reading, and eating barbeque ribs. He took pride in his garden and property and joyfully tended them until his last day. He loved his family and neighbors and was always quick and quiet with his generosity.
Gene will be warmly remembered by his loving daughters, Shelley Seablom and Lisa Snook, and his nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Gene is survived by four siblings: Verbal, Verla, Darrell, and Darlene. Two brothers, Dean and Howard Junior, preceded him in death. The memory of Gene extends beyond his family and many people will remember his kind and mischievous spirit. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
A private service will be held for family with a memorial following in the spring.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved