Walter "Gene" Snook
1929 - 2020
Walter "Gene" Snook passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 91. He was small in stature and big in heart.
Gene was born on March 10, 1929, in Cedardale, Oklahoma to Blanche and Howard Snook. His family moved to Sweet Home, Oregon when Gene was a young child. He held several agricultural jobs as a teenager and young adult, and eventually began his 40-year career with Murphy Logging Company. He loved working in the woods and driving the crummy, and he took great pride in his job as a hook tender.
Gene married Cathryn Cochell on July 3, 1948. The two eventually settled in Cottage Grove, Oregon, where they raised their two girls, Shelley and Lisa. A third daughter, Willa, passed away as an infant. Gene worked long hours as a logger, but he also had a passion for tending his garden and woodworking. He made special keepsakes for many of his grandchildren and was always available for gardening advice.
Following Cathryn's passing in 2003, Gene adopted several new hobbies and was rarely without his little dog, Mocha. He enjoyed making jam, splitting wood, taking long road trips, watching Jeopardy, reading, and eating barbeque ribs. He took pride in his garden and property and joyfully tended them until his last day. He loved his family and neighbors and was always quick and quiet with his generosity.
Gene will be warmly remembered by his loving daughters, Shelley Seablom and Lisa Snook, and his nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Gene is survived by four siblings: Verbal, Verla, Darrell, and Darlene. Two brothers, Dean and Howard Junior, preceded him in death. The memory of Gene extends beyond his family and many people will remember his kind and mischievous spirit. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
A private service will be held for family with a memorial following in the spring.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy