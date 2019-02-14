|
Walt Mullen of Eugene, Or. Passed away Feb 8th at the age of 93.
He was born on Jan. 31st, 1926, in Walthill, Nebraska to Walter & Sarah Mullen. He had six sisters, Werdna, Vergie, Weltha, Alverta, Alvada, & Loretta, all have preceded him in death.
Walt Served in the U.S. Army in the 503rd Parachute Regiment in the Pacific during WWII. He worked multiple jobs throughout his career and was co-owner of Jerry & Walt's 4 Wheel Service in Eugene until 1982.
He loved to travel, camp, and fish. He and his wife, Melva, were members of the Wagon-Wheelers Square Dance Club for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 72 Years, Melva (Burns) Mullen, his Daughter, Janice Nelson, 3 Grandsons, 9 Great Grandchildren, and a Great-Great Grandson. His Son, Joe, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 18th for all who knew him at 2 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Veneta.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 14, 2019