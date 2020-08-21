Wanda Adell (Swinson) Holbrook
Wanda Adell (Swinson) Holbrook passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in Baird, Texas on October 23, 1919 to William A. and Georgia L. Swinson. She had four siblings, Virginia, John Henry, William and Ozab.
She graduated from Central Union High School in El Centro, CA and married her high school bus driver, Guy Paul Holbrook, on Sept. 29, 1940. They had three children John Gaylord Holbrook (Mary), Rebecca Sue, and Marty Paul Holbrook (Angie).
She was primarily a homemaker putting her family first. When her youngest entered high school, she completed Jr. College coursework at Imperial Valley College to prepare for her employment as a Teacher's Aide at Ben Hulse Elementary in Imperial, CA.
After Guy retired, they moved to Camp Verde, AZ for many happy years. While there, she hand-printed 20 notebooks of song verses which she used in leading residents at a local nursing home in weekly songfests.
Following Guy's strokes, they relocated back to the Imperial Valley living with son Marty and daughter-in-law Angie. After Guy's death, she remained there until 2016 when she moved to Eugene, OR to live with her daughter, Beki.
She was a kind woman of faith who was a talented artist and self-taught musician on piano and Dobro guitar (which she saved for and bought at age 17).
She was predeceased by her parents, husband and three of four siblings. She is survived by her sister Ozab, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Thanks to Signature Hospice for their quick and kind care. Rest in peace Mom.
