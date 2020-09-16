Wanda B Mathews
03/03/1928 - 09/12/2020
Born Wanda B. Phillips 3/3/28 to 9/12/2020 to John and Pearl Phillips of Grand Junction, Colorado.
She attended college in Denver Colorado where she studied nursing and received a BA as a registered nurse.
Was married to Donald Ross Mathews and had two children Carl & Chris.
She worked at Children's Hospital in Denver. She finished her career in Eugene working for South Hills Nursing Center as Director of Nursing.
She is survived by two son's Carl & Chris
Carl's wife Micki
Grandsons Mike, Cory and Brandon
Chris's daughter Christina
Great Grandsons Chevy, Tyee and Ayden
Great Granddaughter's Gabby,McKenna and Kylee
Great Great Grandson Kamyl
She was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pete Moore Hospice House on behalf of Wanda Mathews.
Memorial services to be held at Buell Chapel, Friday, September 25th at 11:00 am at 320 N 6th Street, Springfield, Oregon.
