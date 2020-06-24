Wanda Evelyn "Grams" Emerson
04/28/1938 - 06/16/2020
Born April 28, 1938 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene Oregon, passed away June 16th, 2020.
Wanda lived her entire life in Oregon. Early years the family moved around a bit but, her years in Indian Creek and Florence were what she talked about most.
She married John Emerson on November 22nd 1956. They had two children and spent most of their married life in Walton, Oregon.
Although they did divorce after twenty years, they remained friends until his passing in 2012.
Wanda enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, crafting, cooking, sewing and playing sports. Mostly volleyball which was her passion.
She played, coached and refereed.
Her family was very important to her.
She was a strict mother but an indulgent grandmother, as it should be. We all knew we could count on her for almost anything. We are so fortunate to have had her loving support.
She is survived by her son Larry Emerson and her daughter Cheri Buehler, their spouses, eight grandchildren and twelve grandchildren.
As per Wanda's request there will be no service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.