Wanda Jeanne Keefer
1928 - 2019
Wanda Jeanne Keefer, 90, was born October 21, 1928 at home, delivered by her grandmother, in Bridge Island, Idaho to Lester and Winnifred Larkin and passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on August 1, 2019. Wanda was raised on a dairy farm on the Snake River with her brothers Jean, Dean, Ernie, Avery and Larry. She attended Apple Valley School then later married Eugene Freeman. Together they had four sons, Jerry, Terry, Ron and John. The family moved to Glenbrook, Oregon in the early 1950's and then later to Alpine, Oregon.
Wanda worked as a cook at the Alpine Elementary School for many years beginning in the early 1950's and later worked for Mike's Drug Store in Toledo, Oregon. She was on bowling teams for many years and enjoyed arts and crafts but her biggest joy was spending time with family.
Wanda married John Keefer on July 31, 1979 in Reno, Nevada and was blessed to welcome her six step-sons John Jr, Melvin, Roger, Robert, Loren and Roy. She and John enjoyed spending summers at their home in Waldport, Oregon and became snowbirds and bought a second home in Apache Junction, Arizona where they would spend their winters. She and John enjoyed traveling in their RV and belonged to several clubs and organizations.
Wanda is survived by her beloved husband John of 40 years, sons Jerry (Ruth), Terry (Teresa), Ron and John. Step-sons John (Shirley), Melvin (Lorraine), Roger (Trish), Robert (Christi) , Loren (Heidi), Roy (Sandy) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her extended family and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her five brothers.
Wanda will be most remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, but most of all her devotion to family.
Services will be held August 24th, 2019 at 1:00 at the Bellfountain Community Church. Potluck following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Talking Books, State Library of Oregon, 250 Winter St. NE, Salem, OR 97301; [email protected]
