Wanda Mae Larson
October 10, 1931 - September 4, 2019
Wanda Mae Larson passed away on September 4 at 87 years old after a brave battle with breast cancer.
She was born October 10, 1931 to Arnold and Clara Wolla in Benson, Minnesota. Wanda graduated from Benson High School and received an associate's degree from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She married Rev. Dr. David Frans Larson on May 31, 1952.
Wanda and David were married for 67 years and raised five children. She worked as a homemaker and then as a medical secretary before retiring. She was known for her wide array of Scandinavian Christmas cookies and sweets, and her cookbooks are filled with dessert recipes cut from newspapers from the many communities across the country where they lived.
She is survived by her husband and two sons, Steven (Valerie) of New York City and Perry (Lori) of Florence, Oregon, and one daughter, Dana (Matt Doty) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is also survived by five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca, and a son, Michael.
A celebration of life service will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Eugene on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019