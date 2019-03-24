|
|
Wanda Malone Church as born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Lebanon, OR to parents Ernest and Vina (Matlock) Malone.
Wanda Malone Church
August 17, 1927 -
March 7, 2019
She passed away on March 7, 2019 of age-related causes.
Wanda graduated from high school in Sweet Home, OR and worked as a secretary. She married Robert R. Church on Aug. 29, 1978 in Marcola. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 1991
She is survived by her children Roger P. Malone of Eugene, Wendy Malone Locke of Victor, MT, and Shane Malone, Florence MT.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019