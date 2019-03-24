Home

Wanda Malone Church
August 17, 1927 -
March 7, 2019

Wanda Malone Church as born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Lebanon, OR to parents Ernest and Vina (Matlock) Malone.

She passed away on March 7, 2019 of age-related causes.

Wanda graduated from high school in Sweet Home, OR and worked as a secretary. She married Robert R. Church on Aug. 29, 1978 in Marcola. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 1991

She is survived by her children Roger P. Malone of Eugene, Wendy Malone Locke of Victor, MT, and Shane Malone, Florence MT.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019
