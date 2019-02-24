|
|
Wanda Margaret (Chaney) Johnson
December 27, 1927 -
January 31, 2019
Wanda Margaret (Chaney) Johnson passed away January 31, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 91.
Wanda was born on December 27, 1927 to Lenore and Ernest Chaney in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. She attended Myrtle Creek High School and went on to work as the school secretary before moving to Eugene, Oregon in 1961. Upon moving to Eugene, Wanda began working at the University of Oregon as a transcript clerk working her way through the ranks all the way up to Registrar where she earned a reputation throughout the region's universities for her excellence in the field. A stalwart proponent of education as one's ticket to a future, she earned a Bachelor's degree while raising her three children and went on to earn a Master of Science from the university in 1977. She retired from U of O in 1986 earning the prestigious title of Registrar Emeritus, but stayed on part time for another 10 years traveling with recruiting teams and assisting with registration and summer orientation Duck Days.
Wanda was preceded in death by grandson Joel Devain Harwood, great grandson Camden Nicholaus Cook and siblings Gerald Chaney, Barbara Pappalardo, and Calvin Chaney. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger Fritz Johnson; children Larry (Cheryl) Harwood, Linda (Jack) Cook, and Cynthia (Ed) Lindsey; grandchildren Julie Barden, Christopher Cook, and Samantha Pike; great grandchildren Mackenzie, Jessica, Corbin, Aidan, and Archer; and siblings Zella (Don) Dunham, Shirley Carstensen, Victor (Judy) Chaney, and sister-in-law Ann Chaney.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019