After an amazing 91 year journey that touched so many, our beloved mother, Wanda May Dowdy peacefully made her way to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Eugene. There is no way to measure the lives she touched, but her four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren's lives were so very blessed by her influence. She was a lifelong member of the Trent Church of Christ where she had a profound and lasting impact on her church family and so many others in the community.
Wanda May Dowdy
1927 - 2019
Wanda was born on May 20th 1927, in Eugene, the eldest child to Art and Thelma Lindley. She married her high school sweetheart Edgar Dowdy in 1945 upon his return from World War II. She was blessed to have raised her family in her forever home on Dexter Road that she and Edgar completed in 1956. This home was not just the structure that Ed and Wanda lived in for the balance of their lives, but it became the roots of what would grow into an amazing and loving family.
She was a world class mother, grandmother and babysitter. The pay was not good, but the impact she had while teaching her grandkids and great grandkids love and compassion was immeasurable. She dedicated her life to her family, church and friends but there was one other love. Her annual pilgrimage to the family cabin on the Dean River in remote British Columbia provided her a lifetime of joy, spending time with nature, her family and hooking into the occasional rainbow trout. She was a soft spoken, loving and caring individual, but don't be fooled, she led the family for 30 years following Edgar's passing, never missing a beat.
Wanda was the eldest of four children and was preceded in death by her brothers Alvin Lindley and Raymond Lindley. She is survived by her sister Carol (Mark) Gehring. Wanda leaves behind an adoring family including her children Wanita (Ron) McPherson, Dave (Susan) Dowdy, Paul (Darla) Dowdy and Becki (David) Lewis and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family appreciates the love and care Wanda received at Sheldon Park Assisted Living and the Pete Moore Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant Hill Education Foundation www.phillfoundation.org in Wanda's name. The Celebration of Life is on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Trent Church of Christ, 38029 Wheeler Rd, Dexter, OR.
