Warren Harvey
July 6 1942 - April 6 2020
Warren Cromwell Harvey, 77, of Eugene, died April 6, 2020 of complications from a stroke. Warren was born July 6, 1942 in Salem, Oregon, to Eleanor and Paul W. Harvey Jr. He graduated from South Salem High School in 1960. He participated in several sports at South Salem, but particularly loved baseball. He pitched two no-hitters during his high school career. He briefly attended the University of Oregon, and became a life-long Duck fan.
Warren married Jill Spiller in August, 1963. They had four children: Warren Jr., Jennifer, Christopher, and Lindy. They later divorced. On December 22, 1988, he and Donna Carder were married and Warren became stepfather to Donna's two children, Jeffrey and Sara Carder.
Warren was retired from XPEDX, formerly Western Paper, where he was manager of the Eugene branch and sold packaging, paper products, hospital and janitorial supplies. After his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Fairfield and Meadow View elementary schools, and working with The Oregon Track Club at track meets including the Prefontaine Classic, NCAA championships, and two Olympic trials. He also enjoyed carpentry, gardening, and spending time at their Waldport beach house on which he did much of the construction himself.
Warren is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Jennifer (Brian Abel) and Lindy (Mike Kennedy); sons, Warren Jr. (Ma'lis) and Christopher (Evy); stepchildren Jeffrey (Shelly) and Sara; thirteen grandchildren; and his brother, John. At Warren's request, no services will be held.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020