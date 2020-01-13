|
Warren McGuire
January 7, 2020
In the morning hours of Tuesday, January 7th, Warren McGuire passed from the bonds of this life. He was 77. To the end, the pleasant light of his spirit burned bright and generous, undimmed by the course of long and arduous health issues. He will be remembered always as a husband, a brother, a father, and a friend who was gentle in nature, exceptionally gifted in his conversation, and ever charitable in his humor. His wit, his friendship, and his smile will be greatly missed.
Born the son of Dale and Fran McGuire of Cottage Grove, Warren spent much of his time discovering the area's fields, forests and rivers – generally whipping the latter into a froth with a variety of fishing gear. He graduated from CGHS in 1960 having excelled in math and science, as well as football and track. He later attended OSU and, at the age of 19 was hired by the Weyerhaeuser Lam-Beam facility at Cottage Grove. Over the 39 years of his employment, he ascended from floor laborer to shift manager.
He was married to Anne Nelson for 17 years and later to Patricia Hughart. The last six years of his life he was married to Betty Webb. He is survived by his wife, his children: Leroy, Patricia Dawson, Patrick, Sunny, Adam, and Logan, as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He also leaves behind his mother Fran and three siblings: Dean, Diana, and Judy.
Services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, Jan. 18 at Calvary Baptist Church, 77873 S. Sixth, Cottage Grove.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020