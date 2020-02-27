|
Wauneta (Marie) Gilpin
08/25/1932 - 02/15/2020
Marie passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 87. She was born in Pawnee City, Nebraska on August 25, 1932, to Edward L. and Blanche L. McKnight Stalder. Marie was their only child. They moved to Lane County when she was four. Her first four years of school were at Triangle Lake School, in Blachly, Oregon. Following high school, she continued her education at Eugene Vocational School (now known as Lane Community College) majoring in accounting.
On September 11, 1954 she married Richard E. Gilpin. They later divorced in 1973.
Marie worked for several businesses in her early years, including Snellstrom Lumber Co. and Kendall Ford. When she and Richard started their family, Marie then became a stay at home mom for approximately ten years. After returning to work as a bookkeeper, she was later licensed by the State of Oregon as a Licensed Tax Consultant. She was employed by CPA firms and tax preparing businesses. Marie reached the period of her life where it was time to "retire" from her full time employment as office manager and bookkeeper for a leasing company. She then continued with her small part time accounting business and was a certified tax preparer. Marie was active in a number of organizations, including Women of Construction, Home Extension, Oregon Society of Tax Consultants and Oregon Association of Tax Consultants.
Having been an excellent cook, it gave her great pleasure cooking for her family and friends. One of Marie's specialties was making her famous English toffee every Christmas. Emily and her family continue with this tradition just as Marie did, sharing it with family and friends. In addition, she was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her own clothes and those of her children. At the age of 72 she took up the hobby of oil painting.
Marie lived for many years in the Eugene-Springfield area. She spent five years in the Redmond, OR area. In August of 2000 Marie moved to a new home in Sutherlin, OR and approximately six years ago returned to Eugene.
Marie is survived by her son Calvin Gilpin of Seattle, WA, Peggy (Tom) Hart of Roseburg, OR and Emily (Steve) Swanson of Eugene. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life, Holly Hart and Nicholas and Anna Swanson. In addition, she has one step-granddaughter Jenny Jackson and her five children, all residing in the Seattle area.
Marie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020