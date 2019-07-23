Home

Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Wayne C. Hall


1931 - 2019
Wayne C. Hall Obituary
Wayne C. Hall
08/24/1931 - 07/19/2019
Wayne Clair Hall of Cottage Grove died on July 19, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Coburg, OR on August 24, 1931, to parents Howard Henry and Cora (Pitkin) Hall. He was an equipment operator for Pacific Power for 35 years, beginning the job when he was 19. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking. He was a member of the London Church. He married Ula Bell Small on October 19, 1957 in Eugene, OR. She preceded him in death in 2013. Wayne is survived by son, Mike (Bobbi) Hall; son, Rod (Renee) Hall; daughter, Stacie (Mark) Mootz; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the London Grange, 72746 London Road, Cottage Grove. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 23 to July 25, 2019
